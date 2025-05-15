Trainspotting novelist Irvine Welsh releasing disco album Irvine Welsh has announced his first-ever album to accompany his 'Trainspotting' sequel 'Men In Love'. SHARE SHARE Irvine Welsh is releasing a disco album to accompany his 'Trainspotting' sequel 'Men In Love'

Irvine Welsh is releasing a disco album.

The 66-year-old novelist, playwright, and screenwriter - who is best known for his 1993 tome 'Trainspotting', which was adapted into the cult-classic film of the same name - has announced his debut LP, 'Men In Love'.

Welsh has penned the lyrics with music and production by The Sci-Fi Soul Orchestra.

The album is inspired by his forthcoming book of the same name - the sequel to 'Trainspotting'. Both the book and album will be released on July 24.

‘Men In Love’ will be available on physical formats including vinyl (orange vinyl and regular vinyl editions available) and CD, as well as on digital streaming platforms. It will feature 10 brand new tracks, including new single ‘A Man In Love with Love’, out now.

Irvine Welsh said: “In uncertain times, dominated by the ascendancy of soul dead oligarchs, their corrosive technology and looting economics, the great positive constant for humanity remains our infinite capacity for love.

"Music is still the medium by which we bypass their reductive, low frequency world, and if we can sing and dance and express our collective love in joy and rapture, we render their pathetic schemes the irrelevant sideshows they deserve to be.

"One of the greatest musical forms in delivering that ecstasy has been discotheque music. No matter how confused our men (and women) have been in the quest for love, as we are forced to earn a living to pay for our fun, our real predilections are to party like it’s 2099. So don’t diss the disco, let’s dance away the heartache or die trying, because nothing else makes any sense.”

The record explores "the complexities of love, relationships, and the human condition. The album blends classic Motown and disco influences with contemporary electronic dance production, creating a unique and powerful sound that is both nostalgic and fresh."

Meanwhile, Irvine Welsh’s book tour for ‘Men in Love’ is taking place throughout July.

Book tour dates:

Sunday 20th July - Southbank Centre, London

Monday 21st July - Sheldonian Hall, Oxford

Tuesday 22nd July - Trinity Centre, Bristol

Wednesdy 23rd July - Everyman Theatre, Liverpool

Thursday 24th July - Ps & Gs Church, Edinburgh

Friday 25th July - Mackintosh Queen’s Cross, Glasgow