Streams of Joni Mitchell's California surge to more than 1 million after Amanda Seyfried cover After Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried covered 'California' on the Dulcimer, streams of the song surged by 794 per cent. SHARE SHARE Joni Mitchell's 'California' is enjoying a resurgence after Amanda Seyfried's cover

Streams of Joni Mitchell's 'California' soared by a whopping 794 per cent after Amanda Seyfried covered the '70s classic on late-night TV in the US.

The 'Mamma Mia!' star wowed viewers when she played the travelogue ditty on the Dulcimer on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' this month.

And, as per Billboard, data platform Luminate revealed streams of the song jumped from 100,000 streams to more than a million following the broadcast.

Seyfried, 39, has ruled herself out of playing folk legend Mitchell in Cameron Crowe's upcoming biopic, telling Fallon she is “very much aged out” of the role.

Meryl Streep, 75, was allegedly being eyed to play the 'Big Yellow Taxi' hitmaker later in life in the as-yet-untitled movie.

Speaking about the flick to Ultimate Classic Rock last year, 'Almost Famous' director Crowe said: “I’m super-excited. We’re going to start it by the end of this year and hopefully have it done for Christmas next year.

It’s Joni’s life, not through anybody else’s prism. It's through her prism. It’s the characters who impacted her life that you know and a lot that you don’t know. And the music is so cinematic."