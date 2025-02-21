Nathy Peluso turns London's Roundhouse into a fiery fiesta with sizzling GRASA Tour stop Nathy Peluso turned London's Roundhouse into a Latin inferno, claiming her throne at the top of the Latin music scene during her London gig. SHARE SHARE Nathy Peluso brought her fiery fiesta to London's Roundhouse this week

Nathy Peluso had the audience work up a sweat and dance the night away when she brought the 'GRASA Tour' to London's Roundhouse on Wednesday night (19.02.25).





The genre-defying set was a melting pot of sultry salsa rhythms, explosive rap, and emotional ballads, verifying that the Latin star is well on her way to global stardom.





With over 4.5 million followers on Instagram and a rapidly growing fanbase, Peluso has already earned a reputation as a bold and versatile artist that never disappoints.





The Argentine-born star - who has collaborated with the likes of Christina Aguilera and Karol G - has always been a chameleon, seamlessly blending genres like '90s hip-hop, raunchy reggaeton and Colombian cumbia, with something on offer for every music fan.





Her music genius was on full display; delivery a masterful performance that seamlessly transitioned from a fierce flamenco queen to a powerhouse rap lyricist, dropping bars with razor sharp precision. Peluso's passionate moves, sensual beats, and powerful lyrics all coalesced into a fiery fiesta that transported fans from a grey London day to a sizzling hot destination.





'GRASA', co-produced with Venezuelan musician Manuel Lara, is Peluso’s highly anticipated second studio album, released on May 24, via Sony Music Latin.





It serves as the follow-up to her debut album ‘Calambre’, which was crowned Best Alternative Album at the 2021 Latin Grammys.





The 16-track album features collaborations with the likes of rapper Blood Orange and hip Hop duo Ca7triel and Paco Amoroso.





Rating: 4.5/5