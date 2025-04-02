Wet Leg announce second album, new single and UK tour dates Indie rock band Wet Leg announced they will release their second album, called ‘moisturizer’, in July. SHARE SHARE Wet Leg / © Iris Luz

Wet Leg haveannounced their second album 'moisturizer’.

The two-time Grammy-winning indie rock band announced on Tuesday (01.04.25) that they will release a highly anticipated second album on July 11, titled ‘moisturizer’, their first new music in three years.

The album announcement comes alongside the drop of its first single, ‘catch these fists’, a frenetic dance-punk song about interacting with a belligerent man. The accompanying music video was filmed on the Isle of Wight, where the band hails from.





The five-piece was founded in 2019 by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, and also features bassist Ellis Durand, drummer Henry Holes, and guitarist Joshua Mobaraki.

‘Moisturizer’ contains bolder strides for the band. The 12-track album includes a handful of love songs, which Teasdale described as empowering to write.

Of the new album, Chambers said in a press release: “We were just kind of having fun and exploring.”

Teasdale added: “We focused on: Is this going to be fun to play live? It was very natural that we would write the second record together.”

Moisturizer album cover / © Iris Luz





Wet Leg broke onto the scene in 2022 with their eponymous first album, which featured hits like ‘Chaise Lounge’, ‘Wagging Tongue’, and ‘Wet Dream’. The LP debuted at No. 1 in the UK in 2022 and earned Wet Leg their first Grammy nominations and two wins, including for Best Alternative Music Album.

Ahead of the new album release, Wet Leg will embark on a UK tour in May. They will stop in Birmingham, London, Edinburgh, Leeds, and Manchester from May 21 through May 29.

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 11.

Wet Leg UK 2025 tour dates:

May 21 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham

May 23 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

May 27 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall

May 28 - Leeds, England - O2 Academy Leeds

May 29 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester