Wunderhorse bassist quits band Peter Woodin will no longer serve as bass player in Wunderhorse. SHARE SHARE Wunderhorse bassist Peter Woodin has departure the band after seven years.

Wunderhorse bassist Peter Woodin has departed the band after seven years.

Formed in 2020 by frontman Jacob Slater as a solo project, the alternative rock band is also comprised of Harry Fowler and Jamie Staples.

Confirming Peter will no longer be involved, the band wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a great 7 years, but unfortunately our long-standing friend and bass player Peter Woodin will no longer be working with us moving forward. We wish Peter all the best in his future endeavours.”

Peter commented: “Thank you, and see ya on the next one.”

Fans had speculated something wasn't right when Peter was absent from their 'Later With Jools Holland' recording at London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre.

The group did not offer a reason for Peter's exit.

Wunderhorse have supported the likes of Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C..

The have released two studio albums: 2022's 'Cub', and 2024's critically acclaimed 'Midas'.