Shaboozey and Myles Smith unite on new folk-pop song Blink Twice The 'Tipsy (A Bar Song)' singer dropped a new single and announced the extended edition of his breakthrough album.

Breakout stars Shaboozey and Myles Smith have linked up on the new song ‘Blink Twice’.

The six-time Grammy-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter — best known for smash hit ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ — has not only shared the new collaboration with the 'Stargazing' hitmaker, but announced the extended version of his breakthrough album 'Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going'.

‘Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going The Complete Edition' is to be released on April 25 and features six new songs and several special guests.

Country star Jelly Roll and folk star Sierra Ferrell appear on 'Amen' and 'Hail Mary', respectively.

The original album arrived in May 2024 and debuted in the Billboard Hot 200 Top 5. It featured six-time Platinum-certified 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)', which holds the record for the longest-leading Hot 100 No. 1 ever by a solo artist.

Shaboozey is fresh off his 'Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going' world headline tour, which saw him play London’s The O2 Arena and KOKO in March.

The artist posted on Instagram to conclude the US tour: “Thank y’all for being the best sold out crowd any artist could ask to perform in front of. We cried together, laughed together, had fun and made so many unforgettable moments. Can’t wait to see everyone of y’all and more on the next run.”

Shaboozey is due to play Coachella and the Stagecoach Festival in California later this month, and he recently joined the Glastonbury lineup.

'Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Complete Edition' tracklisting:

1. Horses & Hellcats

2. A Bar Song (Tipsy)

3. Last Of My Kind (feat. Paul Cauthen)

4. Anabelle

5. East Of The Massanutten

6. Highway

7. Let It Burn

8. My Fault (feat. Noah Cyrus)

9. Vegas

10. Drink Don't Need No Mix (feat. BigXthaPlug)

11. Steal Her From Me

12. Finally Over

13. Amen (feat. Jelly Roll)

14. Hail Mary (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

15. Fire And Gasoline

16. Blink Twice (feat. Myles Smith)

17. Good News

18. Chrome