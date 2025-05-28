Miley Cyrus is already promising an 'extremely experimental' follow-up to Something Beautiful Miley Cyrus is already promising an 'extremely experimental' follow-up to Something Beautiful SHARE SHARE Miley Cyrus promises an 'extremely experimental' follow-up to Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus will release new album 'Something Beautiful' this week, but she's already got big plans for her next collection.

As reported by Rolling Stone magazine, she gave fans at an event at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont hotel a hint of what's to come.

She told the small crowd: "My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that.

Our full report on her upcoming project and the experimental work to follow it can be found here.