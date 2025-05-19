Rare collection of David Bowie photographs by legendary late photographer Mick Rock set for auction Rare photographs of the late music icon David Bowie taken by late rock photographer Mick Rock are up for sale. SHARE SHARE An intimate photograph of David Bowie his prime by Mick Rock

A rare collection of David Bowie photographs by legendary late photographer Mick Rock are expected to fetch £30,000-50,000 at auction.

The set of 21 signed photographs dating between 1972 and 1973 depict Bowie on and off the stage and dressed as his Ziggy Stardust alter ego.





The lot will go under the hammer at Ewbank’s on May 22.

Each 41 x 51cm print is numbered 4/9 HC and printed on Canson Platine Fibre Rag paper.

The pictures come in an archival box within the Off Beat Lounge flight case and a signed letter by Rock.

Rock put the limited edition box set together in honour of David Bowie after his death, at the age of 69, in January 2016. Originally planned as a small edition of nine prints, only six were produced before Rock passed away on November 18, 2021, at the age of 72.

Another classic shot, taken in the transformational period as Bowie moved quickly from the hippy look of Hunky Dory, through Ziggy Stardust to Aladdin Sane and beyond

In the letter, the famous photograph - who captured the biggest rock stars of the '70s - discussed his relationship with music icon Bowie.

He penned: "This was a seminal time in both my life and David’s. It made him a superstar and it provided the reputation for me to have a significant career. He was an inspiration to both observe and communicate with. What an amazing artist he was and remains in the beautiful and innovative works he has left behind... He left an indelible mark on my imagination, my psyche and my heart.”

An early Ziggy Stardust concert, the fans going wild over Bowie’s trend-setting androgynous look as a new star emerged





On his selection of photographs, he added: "I decided that releasing 21 prints in an edition of just nine..., would be an exciting departure. It also legitimately added a small number to my David Bowie editions, many of which are now mostly sold out.”

Live online bidding is available via www.ewbankauctions.co.uk.



