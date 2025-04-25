'I was 14 and I was brushing my hair...' Dana Gillespie will never forget the moment she met lover and friend David Bowie Dana Gillespie has given an interview where she recalls the moment she met David Bowie and their life-long friendship and musical bond. SHARE SHARE David Bowie and Dana Gillespie / Credit: Getty

Dana Gillespie will never forget the moment she first met David Bowie as a 14 year old fan watching him perform at London's famous Marquee Club.

The 76-year-old British blues singer was at The Marquee watching a 17-year-old Bowie perform as David Jones and the Manish Boys.

In an interview with BANG Showbiz on YouTube Dana admitted she will never forget when David came up to her after his gig and began brushing her peroxide hair and asked if he could come home home with her.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she recalled: "It's a well known story about how we met. I was 14 and we were in The Marquee Club, well has was on stage, he was still David Jones and the Manish Boys and I had peroxide streaked hair to my waist. The concert was over and I was brushing my hair and he comes up from behind takes the brush out of my hand, carries on brushing, and says, 'Can I come home with you tonight?' Of course I said yes, how could you say no? Of course I had to go to school the next day and the next morning I introduced him to my parents, my father looked rather surprised. When he left to go down the stairs and go home to Bromley where he was living my father said, 'I thought that was a girl.' That's because his hair was long and lemon yellow."

The full interview can be seen on YouTube





Dana believes her friendship with David - although they occasionally went to bed with one another - blossomed because of their shared passion for music.

She added: "We always were friends, there was a bit of horizontalism, but actually when you're just young teenagers I don't take that kind of seriously.

"I never wanted to be Mrs. Jones, we were just friends musically."

To watch the full interview with Dana Gillespie by Rick Sky, during which she also discusses her friendship with Morrissey and life in music, click here



