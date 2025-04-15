David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones insists she is no 'copy' of her late music legend dad Lexi Jones has called out the haters who have accused her of trying to replicate her late dad David Bowie's success with a defiant poem. SHARE SHARE Comparisons to Bowie are amusing. Arguably, he was in a lane of his own and incomparable

David Bowie's musician daughter Lexi Jones insists she is "not a copy" of her late music legend dad.

The 24-year-old singer - Bowie's youngest child with his supermodel wife Iman - hit back at her critics suggesting she is simply mimicking the 'Starman' hitmaker on her debut album 'Xandri' in the poem 'DAVID BOWIE'S DAUGHTER'.

In the raw note, Jones insists she never wants to stand in the "shadow" of her famous father.

She added that she would never dream of trying to compete with Bowie - who died in January 2016 at the age of 69 - and actually doubted whether she should pursue music altogether.

The singer - whose real name is Alexandria Jones - also admitted to feeling "constantly despaired" by the hate she has received but it won't stop her.

The eclectic 12-track LP traverses pop, rock, and electronic music and quietly dropped on April 2.

