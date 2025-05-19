A new Soundgarden album featuring late frontman Chris Cornell could see the light of day Soundgarden bassist Ben Shepherd says there is an album featuring Chris Cornell that is "yet to be named". SHARE SHARE A Soundgarden album featuring late frontman Chris Cornell has been teased by bassist Ben Shepherd

On the eighth anniversary of the Grunge legend's death (18.05.25), bassist Ben Shepherd has revealed there is an album they made with the 'Black Hole Sun' singer before his passing, which is "yet to be named", suggesting it could be released in the future.

