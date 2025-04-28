Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and The White Stripes among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and The White Stripes are among the artists set to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the class of 2025. SHARE SHARE Cyndi Lauper will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year

The inductees for the class of 2025 were announced by Ryan Seacrest on TV talent show 'American Idol' on Sunday night (27.04.25) and they also include Bad Company, Outkast, Chubby Checker and Joe Cocker.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement: "Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock and Roll forever.

"Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Cyndi Lauper and The White Stripes were both previously nominated for induction back in 2023, while Soundgarden made it through on the third attempt following nominations in 2020 and 2023.

The induction comes eight years after the death of the band's frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away in 2017.

Bad Company, Outkast, Chubby Checker and Joe Cocker - who died in 2014 - all made it through to induction on their first nomination.

The artists will all be inducted in a glitzy ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8 with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon set to pick up the Musical Influence award.

The Musical Excellence Award will go to Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye while producer and former president of Warner Records Lenny Waronker has been named as the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The nominees who missed out on induction this year include Oasis and Mariah Carey - both nominated for the first time in 2024 - as well as The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná and Phish.

The Class of 2024 included Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.



