Pendulum announce first album in 15 years, drop ear-splitting screamo song Save The Cat
Dance-rock group Pendulum go screamo on their heavy new song, 'Save The Cat'.
Pendulum have announced their first studio album in 15 years, 'Inertia'.
Set to land on August 22, the 16-track LP includes the new single, ‘Save The Cat’, an ear-splitting screamo number.
The star-studded collection features members of Bullet For My Valentine, Wargasm, AWOLNATION, Scarlxrd, Joey Valence + Brae and Hybrid Minds.
