Pendulum announce first album in 15 years, drop ear-splitting screamo song Save The Cat Dance-rock group Pendulum go screamo on their heavy new song, 'Save The Cat'. SHARE SHARE Pendulum are back with an ear-splitting screamo number from their first album in more than a decade

Pendulum have announced their first studio album in 15 years, 'Inertia'.

Set to land on August 22, the 16-track LP includes the new single, ‘Save The Cat’, an ear-splitting screamo number.

The star-studded collection features members of Bullet For My Valentine, Wargasm, AWOLNATION, Scarlxrd, Joey Valence + Brae and Hybrid Minds.

CLICK HERE to read the full article.