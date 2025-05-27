Rock legend Suzi Quatro announces 2026 UK tour Suzi Quatro is set to tour the UK in April 2026 in celebration of 62 years in music. SHARE SHARE Suzi Quatro is set to hit the road for a 10-date tour of the UK in April 2026

Suzi Quatro is returning to the UK in April 2026 with a 10-date tour.

The 74-year-old rock legend - whose hits include ‘Can The Can’, ‘48 Crash’, ‘If You Can’t Give Me Love’, ‘Stumblin’ In’, ‘The Wild One’, ‘Devil Gate Drive’, and ‘She’s In Love With You’ - will kick off the trek on at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on April 7.

The run will then head to The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead, Opera House Manchester, Watford Colosseum, and New Theatre Oxford, Cliffs Pavilion in Southend, and the world-famous London Palladium.

Quatro will then rock The Forum Bath, Birmingham Symphony Hall, and the Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre.

Tickets go on general sale May 30 at 10am BST here, with AEG Presents and venue pre-sales on sale May 29 at 10am BST for fans who register here.

On celebrating more than six decades in the music business, Suzi Quatro said: “It’s my 62nd year in the business, and it still feels like I’ve just started. ‘Devil Gate Drive’, Number 1, 52 years ago. Are you ready now? Let’s do it one more time for Suzi.”

Quatro was last in the UK in November 2024.





Suzi Quatro's 2026 UK tour dates:

APRIL

TUES 7 - GLASGOW - GLASGOW ROYAL CONCERT HALL

WEDS 8 - GATESHEAD - THE GLASSHOUSE INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR MUSIC

THU 9 - MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE - MANCHESTER

SAT 11 - WATFORD - WATFORD COLOSSEUM

SUN 12 - OXFORD - NEW THEATRE OXFORD

TUES 14 - SOUTHEND - CLIFFS PAVILION

WED 15 - LONDON - THE LONDON PALLADIUM

FRI 17 - BATH - THE FORUM BATH

SUN 19 - BIRMINGHAM - SYMPHONY HALL

MON 20 - BOURNEMOUTH - BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION THEATRE