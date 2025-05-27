Glastonbury headliners The 1975 preparing sixth studio album The 1975 are hard at work on their sixth studio album, which is already sounding "pretty extraordinary", according to their manager. SHARE SHARE The 1975 are hard at work on a new album which is why they are only playing Glastonbury in 2025

The 1975 are working on a follow-up to 2022’s ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language'.

Matty Healy and co only have one concert booked for 2025, headlining Glastonbury on June 27, which frees up their time to make their sixth studio album.

The 'Love Me' group's manager, Dirty Hit label boss Jamie Oborne, revealed all. CLICK HERE to read all about it.