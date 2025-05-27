Tom Morello berates Donald Trump for picking on Bruce Springsteen Tom Morello has blasted Donald Trump for being "mad" at Bruce Springsteen. SHARE SHARE Tom Morello has joined his fellow musicians in defending Bruce Springsteen against President Donald Trump

Tom Morello has gone after President Donald Trump for picking a fight with Bruce Springsteen.

The Rage Against The Machine star has been vocal in the past on his disliking of the world leader, and he's now joined the many musicians voicing their support for The Boss amid his feud with the US President.

For his solo set at Boston Calling on Sunday (25.05.25), Morello performed in front of a huge "F*** TRUMP" banner.

The 'Killing In The Name' rocker - who has shared a stage with Springsteen - believes Trump is jealous that Springsteen "draws a bigger audience" than he does.





Addressing the pair's war of words, he said onstage at Harvard Athletic Complex: “Bruce is going after Trump because Bruce, his whole life, he’s been about truth, justice, democracy, equality.

“And Trump is mad at him because Bruce draws a bigger audience. F*** that guy!”

He later quipped that the show would be the “last big event before they throw us all in jail."

Donald Trump, 78, was left furious after The Boss, 75, hit out at the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration during a recent concert in Manchester, and Trump responded with a lengthy rant via his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump blasted Springsteen as a “pushy, obnoxious JERK”.

Springsteen made three separate rants against the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration as he and the E Street Band.

After opening the gig with a performance of 'Land of Hope and Dreams', the 'Born in the U.S.A.' hitmaker told the audience: "It's great to be in Manchester and back in the UK. Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour! The mighty E St. Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll in dangerous times."

