'Witness our lives uncensored, in a never-before-seen way': Judas Priest documentary co-directed by Tom Morello in the works 'The Ballad Of Judas Priest' has been announced by the heavy metal legends. SHARE SHARE Judas Priest have a documentary on the way that promises to show the metal legends 'uncensored, in a never-before-seen way'

A Judas Priest documentary helmed by Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello is on the way.

'The Ballad Of Judas Priest' - from Sony Music Vision - will be co-directed by Morello and Sam Dunn ('Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey').

A release date is not known at this time.

See what the band had to say HERE.