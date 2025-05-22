'Witness our lives uncensored, in a never-before-seen way': Judas Priest documentary co-directed by Tom Morello in the works
'The Ballad Of Judas Priest' has been announced by the heavy metal legends.
A Judas Priest documentary helmed by Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello is on the way.
'The Ballad Of Judas Priest' - from Sony Music Vision - will be co-directed by Morello and Sam Dunn ('Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey').
A release date is not known at this time.
