ALOK and Damiano David to headline MTV Malta 2025 ALOK and Damiano David are the first acts confirmed for MTV Malta 2025. SHARE SHARE Damiano David will headline MTV Malta 2025

Latin superstar ALOK and Maneskin's Damiano David are set to headline MTV Malta 2025.

The all-dayer will return to il-Fosos Square on July 15, and will see performances from the Brazilian DJ and the Eurovision-winning rock star, who has gone solo, with his debut solo LP, 'Funny Little Fears', out now.

Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, commented: “MTV is thrilled to bring our ultimate summer celebration back to the stunning il-Fosos Square. With the exceptional and truly exciting talents of ALOK and Damiano David, and the unwavering support of the Malta Tourism Authority, this year's Isle of MTV Malta is set to be another unforgettable experience."

ALOK





Mr. Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, said: "It is with great pride that we welcome Isle of MTV Malta back to our shores, an event that not only exemplifies Malta’s vibrant summer ambiance but also serves as a premier platform for showcasing some of the world’s most exceptional musical talent. The enduring partnership between the Malta Tourism Authority and MTV underscores the convergence of two esteemed brands that have successfully cultivated a shared vision over the years, enhancing Malta’s reputation as a distinguished destination for world-class entertainment. As we continue to welcome tourists from all corners of the world, Isle of MTV Malta stands as a testament to our commitment to fostering world-class entertainment experiences for both locals and visitors alike."

The Hon. Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, added: "Isle of MTV Malta has grown to become the largest free summer concert in Europe, a spectacular celebration of music, culture, and community that unites audiences from across the continent. The event contributes to the diversification of our tourism offering, while creating invaluable exposure for many local businesses. This year’s edition promises to be yet another unforgettable experience, showcasing top-tier talent while reconfirming Malta’s reputation as a vibrant hub of entertainment and cultural exchange."

The festival has previously seen performances from huge names, including Lady Gaga, RAYE, OneRepublic, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Alesso.

The event will broadcast on MTV internationally on September 13, in more than 150 countries, and will livestream on @MTV social channels, plus Pluto TV on July 15. Additionally, the show will be available on-demand on Paramount+ at a later date.

The festival is part of Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island from July 15 to 20.

Tickets for Isle of MTV Malta are available via www.isleofmtv.com. More performers will be announced in due course.