'The world is so desperate for nostalgia right now...' Will Smith promises classic hits on first world headline tour Will Smith - who has released his first full-length album in two decades, 'Based on a True Story' - is going out on his first ever world tour and he has promised fans that his greatest hits will be in his set.

Will Smith has vowed to give his fans some '90s nostalgia on his first world tour.

The Grammy award-winning artist never got the chance to do headline shows when he was part of hip hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince who had a string of hits, including 'Boom! Shake the Room' and 'Summertime'.

Following the release of the 56-year-old star's first full-length album in two decades, 'Based on a True Story', he is extremely excited to be travelling around the globe in support of his new LP, but although he will performing new material, Will is also set to take audiences back to his early days.

Appearing on the 'Broken Record Podcast', he said: "This will be the first time ever that we put together a tour, and I get to headline a world tour.

"I have my 90 minutes, I had never been on stage for 90 minutes before.

"So I did two shows in San Diego a couple of months ago, it was wild.

"The world is so desperate for nostalgia right now.

"The world wants that so bad, and it's like people [are] just yearning for, you know, a time when things were a little bit easier."

At the shows he has played so far, Will admits it has been a "beautiful" experience seeing how fans have reacted to his new songs.

Will added: "I'm a seasoned artist.

"And then in this new space, and then in this new space, I'm like brand new.

"So, I'm trying to find that new way."

'Based On a True Story' is available now.

To coincide with the album release, the 'Aladdin' actor announced the 'Based on a True Story Summer Tour', visiting major cities throughout Morocco, Europe and the UK.

Tickets are on sale now.

Based on a True Story tracklist:

1. 'Int. Barbershop Day' ft. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Simone

2. 'You Lookin’ for Me?'

3. 'The Reverend' (Rave Sermon)

4. 'Rave in the Wasteland'

5. 'Bulletproof' ft. Jac Ross

6.'Hard Times (Smile)' ft. Teyana Taylor

7. 'Beautiful Scars' ft. Big Sean and OBanga

8. 'Tantrum' ft. Joyner Lucas

9. 'First Love' ft. India Martinez and Marcin

10. 'Make It Look Easy'

11. 'The Reverend' (YCMI Sermon)

12. 'You Can Make It' ft. Fridayy and Sunday Service

13. 'Work of Art' ft. Russ and Jaden

'Based on a True Story Tour' - *Indicates headline shows:

6/25 - Rabat, MA - Mawazine

6/28 - Le Barcarès, FR - Les Déferlantes Festival

7/3 - Gran Canaria, ES - Granca Live Fest

7/12 - Wolfsburg, DE - Sommerfestival der Autostadt

7/13 - Hamburg, DE - Stadtpark Open Air*

7/15 - Hannover, DE - Gilde Parkbühne*

7/18 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle*

7/19 - Berne, CH - Gurtenfestival

7/23 - Nyon, CH - Paléo Festival

7/25 - Massa, IT - BIG ART Festival

7/26 - Marbella, ES - Starlite Occident

7/31 - Orange, FR - POSITIV Festival

8/01 - Orange, FR - POSITIV Festival

8/02 - Monte Carlo - Salle des Étoiles

8/05 - Braine -le-Comte, BE - Ronquières Festival

8/07 - Skanderborg, DK - Smukfest

8/09 - Almeria, ES - Dreambeach Festival

8/15 - St. Pölten, AT - Frequency Festival

8/17 - Charleville-Mézières, FR - Cabaret Vert

8/22 - Drammen, NO - Ypsilon Festival

8/24 - Scarborough, UK - Scarborough Open Air Theatre*

8/25 - Cardiff, UK - Bute Park*

8/27 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse*

8/28 - London, UK - Brixton Academy*

8/30 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls*

9/02 - Paris, FR - Zénith*