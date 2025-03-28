UK girl band Sweet Love want to 'empower women' with their music Rising UK girl band Sweet Love - who supported S Club 7 during the 2023 'The Good Times' arena tour - is a group to watch. SHARE SHARE Sweet Love is formed of Honey, Jasmine, Maya and Venice

Hot new UK girl band Sweet Love wants to empower women with their music.

The rising pop group - formed of Honey, Jasmine, Maya and Venice - has built a massive fan base since they broke onto the scene through social media in 2023.

Now, the quartet is gearing up to launch their highly anticipated debut single, 'Bad Guy' in April, and they want their "bold" and "fun" sound to encourage people to have "the best time".

Sweet Love - who supported S Club 7 on the 2023 'The Good Times' arena tour, including at London's The O2 Arena - said: "We’ve been working so hard to create the perfect sound.

"Sweet Love is all about empowering women and having the best time."

The band - which was created and is managed by Blair Dreelan, the ex-lead singer of the 90's boy band East 17 during its 'Back to the Future' tour in 2011 - added: "We want to build the ultimate Girl Gang with our fans; the Sweethearts, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on!"

'Bad Guy' is set for release on April 11.