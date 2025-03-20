Honey F****** Dijon In The Park festival set for London this summer The electronic music trailblazer has curated a lineup of artists to play in Finsbury park in August. SHARE SHARE The electronic music trailblazer has curated a lineup of artists to play in Finsbury park in August

Madonna's favourite DJ, Honey Dijon, is bringing the party to London's Finsbury Park this summer.

The the Grammy winning trailblazing house DJ and producer has announced Honey F****** Dijon In The Park, which is set to take place on Saturday, August 9.

The event - hosted in partnership with leading electronic music events planners Krankbrother - will feature sets from Kerri Chandler, KILIMANJARO, and TSHA before Dijon’s not-to-be-missed headline set.

Horse Meat Disco have also been confirmed to perform on Stage 2 - all day long.

In a joint Instagram post with Krankbrother, Dijon wrote: “It’s going to be one for the books! Sign up now for presale access and get your tickets early. Get ready for your favourite f@cking day this summer!”

Dijon — whose real name is Honey Redmond — is a trailblazer in the underground electronic and house scene. The Chicago-raised, New York-based artist most recently played at Summer Dance in Sydney and Skyline Festival in Los Angeles.

She produced two songs, ‘Cozy’ and ‘Alien Superstar’, on Beyoncé’s 2022 album ‘Renaissance’, which won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2023 Grammys.

Dijon will play next in Berlin on March 29 and in Lisbon on April 4, plus many more dates this summer.

Presale ticket signups for Honey F****** Dijon In The Park are available now here.