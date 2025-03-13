You Me At Six to livestream final concert and release The Final Nights Of Six Tour Documentary Pop rockers You Me At Six have announced a livestream of their final concert in London next month, plus a documentary of their farewell jaunt. SHARE SHARE You Me At Six to livestream final concert and release 'The Final Nights Of Six Tour Documentary'

You Me At Six are set to livestream their last-ever concert at London's OVO Arena Wembley on April 4.

The 'Underdog' rockers will bid farewell after 20 years with their last ever performance next month as they bring their 'Final Nights of Six Tour' to a close.

Fans around the world who cannot attend the final gig will be able to access a livestream on the night at 8.45 BST.

The 'No One Does It Better' group are also releasing 'The Final Nights Of Six Tour Documentary' worldwide, offering behind-the-scenes access from the jaunt, which began last year.

In a statement announcing the end of the band, frontman Josh Franceschi said: “When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends. We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time.

“We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”





At their last concert in Sheffield recently, the band were joined by special guest Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, who performed his screamo lines from their track 'Bite My Tongue' from their 2011 album 'Sinners Never Sleep'.

You Me At Six - completed by guitarists Max Helyer and Chris Miller, bassist Matt Barnes, and drummer Dan Flint - formed in 2004 and released their debut album 'Take Off Your Colours' in 2008, featuring fan-favourites 'Save It for the Bedroom' and 'Finders Keepers'.

Their second album 'Hold Me Down' (2010) debuted at number five in the UK, while their third album Sinners Never Sleep (2011) peaked at number 3. Their fourth album Cavalier Youth (2014) debuted at number one and featured the hit singles 'Lived a Lie' and 'Room to Breathe'. Their seventh studio album 'Suckapunch' secured the band their second number one album in 2021.

You Me At Six's last album, 2023's 'Truth Decay', reached number four in the UK.



