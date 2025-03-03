Jade chose to wear something 'larger than life' for the BRIT Awards: 'I want to push the boundaries' Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall wanted to wear something "larger than life" for her appearance at the BRIT Awards and admits that she feels that she can be "more experimental" now that she is a solo artist. SHARE SHARE Jade Thirlwall chose to wear something 'larger than life' for the BRIT Awards

Jade Thirlwall wanted to wear something "larger than life" for her appearance at the BRIT Awards.

The 32-year-old pop star fired up a solo career towards the end of last year following her time in Little Mix and performed her debut single 'Angel Of My Dreams' at the annual awards ceremony on Saturday (01.03.25) evening.

Just before she collected the award for Best Pop Act, she arrived on the red carpet wearing Regency-esque gown designed by Glenn Martens and explained that she wanted the whole thing to have a "bridal" look about it.

She told ELLE: "I know I wanted to push the boundaries and be experimental as a solo artist, which has been quite liberating as you’re a bit restricted in a group.

"It was a one-of-a-kind look made specifically for the Diesel campaign shoot... It's been pulled from the archives especially as it matches the vibe of "Angel of My Dreams", which I’m performing.

"'I told my lovely stylists [Zack Tate and Jamie McFarland] that I wanted something bridal, but still like me.

"It’s larger than life, exaggerated and theatrical. It feels made for me."

The It Girl hitmaker also wanted to keep things "natural" in terms of her makeup for her appearance at the glamorous event because she wanted the dress to "do the talking".

She said: "I feel like the dress should do the talking as it is so full on, and we didn’t want it to feel too costume-like with the hair and makeup."