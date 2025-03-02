BRIT Awards: Sabrina Carpenter celebrates the UK with cheeky opening performance Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to Britain in trademark style as she opened the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard on Saturday (01.03.25). SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter opened proceedings at the BRIT Awards

The 25-year-old star performed in a costume befitting of the King's Guard as she combined her smash hit 'Espresso' with the recent track 'Bed Chem' to kick off Saturday's (01.03.25) bash at the O2 Arena.

Sabrina's take on 'Espresso' was accompanied by samples from 'Rule Britannia' to give it a patriotic feel whilst she showcased her trademark cheeky style through a risqué encounter with a Beefeater.

The US star took home the Global Success Award after a phenomenally successful 2024 and reflected on her relationship with the UK as she prepares to return to the O2 for a stop on her Short n'Sweet Tour next weekend.

Sabrina said: "The first time I ever came to the UK was ten years ago. I was with my mom and nobody knew who I was – maybe 10 people – but all I kept thinking about one day, how exciting it would feel if anyone in the UK knew my music.

“Now this week, I get to headline the O2, because of you guys. And the Brits have given me this award and this feels like such an insane honour."

Carpenter also noted the irony that 'Espresso' had proved to be a chart-topping smash in a "primarily tea-drinking country".

She joked: "In a very primarily tea-drinking country you guys streamed the s*** out of 'Espresso' and you streamed 'Short ‘N Sweet'.

"And you’ve really understood my dry sense of humour because your sense of humour is so sooooo dry. So, I love y'all more than you even understand."