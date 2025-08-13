Labyrinth on the Thames Marks Record-Breaking Debut at Old Royal Naval College Labyrinth on the Thames closed its record-breaking debut with 57,000 tickets sold across six sold-out shows, becoming the largest outdoor dance music event ever held in Greenwich. SHARE SHARE Labyrinth on the Thames marks record breaking debut

Labyrinth on the Thames has made a landmark entrance onto London’s cultural calendar, closing its first-ever edition with a record-breaking success.

The sold-out, six-date series welcomed 57,000 attendees to the iconic riverside grounds of the Old Royal Naval College, becoming the largest outdoor dance music event ever staged in Greenwich.

Held across six dates (31 July, 1, 2, 8, 9, 10 August), the series transformed the UNESCO World Heritage Site into an open-air stage for world-class talent.

The lineup featured 31 artists and 45 hours of performances, ranging from local rising stars to global dance music heavyweights - including a five-hour set from Solomun, two headline nights with Black Coffee (the first DJ ever to headline the site), and Empire of the Sun’s return to London for the first time in six years.

FISHER and Anjunadeep Open Air also drew packed crowds, all set against a stunning architectural backdrop rarely used for large-scale contemporary events.

Behind the production was High Scream, the visionary team known for orchestrating global spectacles such as the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony. The result was a meticulously curated experience that married cutting-edge stage design with the grandeur of a centuries-old setting.

But the impact went beyond the music. Labyrinth on the Thames raised funds for Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice through on-site charity initiatives and partnered with the University of Greenwich to offer internships, giving local students real-world experience in large-scale event production.

Nick Castleman, co-founder of Labyrinth Events, reflected on the series’ success: “Our first contact with Old Royal Naval College was in April 2023, so it’s almost been a 2.5 year project to see these events come to life. We’re all ecstatic with how the series has panned out. We made a conscious decision to go all in on production and infrastructure this summer, to ensure this was a world class production and operation fit for this historic venue.

"The feedback from the artists, industry and fans has been beyond our wildest dreams and we’re all so excited to see how we can develop this concept year on year to create a summer gem for London. A huge thank you to the Old Royal Naval College for their trust and all of their team’s hard work in bringing this off. It takes hundreds of people to make these shows happen, who work day in, day out and we’re grateful to all of you.”

Kate Miners, Director of Public Engagement & Commercial at the Old Royal Naval College, added: "After 600 years at the Old Royal Naval College, we’re proud to say, we’re still making history! Labyrinth On The Thames was one of those remarkable cultural milestones that remind us why we do what we do.

"To see over 50,000 people, many visiting for the first time, not only immersed in the music and experience, but also connecting with the heritage, dancing against the backdrop of this iconic UNESCO World Heritage site, was truly inspiring. Our vision is to preserve heritage in a way that keeps it alive, relevant, and vibrant for everyone. Partnering with Labyrinth Events was a bold step, and one that paid off. We’re thrilled to have taken this journey together, and we’re only just getting started."



