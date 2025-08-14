Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler 'doesn’t want to tour and can't tour', according to bandmate Joe Perry Steven Tyler’s Aerosmith bandmate Joe Perry has claimed the frontman is not physically able to tour. SHARE SHARE Steven Tyler may find it difficult to tour due to his vocal injury

Steven Tyler “doesn’t want to tour and can’t tour,” according to Aerosmith bandmate Joe Perry.

The news comes just a month after the guitarist suggested the legendary rock band could make their live return.

Given Tyler’s serious vocal injury with a fractured larynx and damaged vocal chords, there are doubts on whether doing a show is possible.

Joe admitted on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk in July that touring is much more demanding now on the band as they’ve gotten older.

The 74-year-old said: "There's so much planning, and what it takes out of you physically, it's a lot more than people realise.

“It's one thing when you're doing it when you're 25 or 30, but it's another when you're starting to get up there like us. It's a really physical thing, going out on stage.”

However, Joe hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of one final show.

