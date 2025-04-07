Dua Lipa delivers mesmerising take of Neil Finn’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ Dua Lipa delivers dream cover of Neil Finn’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ during ‘Radical Optimism’ tour in Auckland, New Zealand. SHARE SHARE Dua Lipa mesmerises audience with haunting rendition of Neil Finn's 'Don't Dream It's Over'

Dua Lipa has stunned fans with a hauntingly beautiful rendition of Neil Finn’s classic hit ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’.

The ‘Houdini’ hitmaker has been spreading joy across the globe with her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour, which is currently in its Australian and New Zealand leg.

The 29-year-old pop princess was joined on stage by Crowded House’s Neil Finn in the New Zealand capital Auckland on Friday (04.04.25), and she delivered a stunning live performance to cover the classic 1986 hit, ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’.

Her take on the iconic track left the audience breathless, showcasing her unique vocal style whilst paying tribute to an iconic anthem.

Dua wrapped up her Australian and New Zealand leg by taking to Instagram after the show.

She wrote in a post: “And that's a wrap on the first leg of the#RadicalOptimismtour !!! 3 weeks away, 10 unbelievable, unforgettable nights!

"Loved every moment with you AUS/NZ thank you for your love and energy!!! What a way to kick off our year around the world!!! Thank you to the dreamgirl @kitaalexander for supporting me on this leg and killing it every night. (sic)"

But this is not the first time Dua has captivated fans with her fresh spin on legendary tracks from Down Under.

Throughout her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour, the pop sensation left the audience in awe with her covers of Kylie Minogue's 2001 hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 classic ‘Torn’, AC/DC’s 1979 headbanger ‘Highway to Hell’, and Lorde’s 2013 track ‘Royals’.

A defining moment in Dua Lipa’s career came when she joined forces Cher at the 2024 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. Their duet of Cher’s iconic 1998 pop anthem ‘Believe’ instantly became a legendary spectacle.

Most recently, Dua announced the Latin American leg of her tour, set to begin on November 7 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

She will then head to Chile, Peru, Brazil, and Columbia before concluding the tour in Mexico on December 2.

Known for her cross-genre collaborations, Latin American fans are in for a surprise as Dua is expected to turn up the heat.

Having previously worked with Latin artists, including reggaeton royalty Bad Bunny, there is hope that he will make an appearance this time around.

Tickets are on sale now.