Alex Warren to drop 10 new tracks on You’ll Be Alright, Kid extended edition Alex Warren has announced an expanded edition of his debut album. SHARE SHARE Alex Warren is releasing 10 new tracks on 'You'll Be Alright, Kid'

Viral sensation Alex Warren is set to release 10 new songs on the album 'You’ll Be Alright, Kid'.

Set for release on July 18, the collection features all of the tracks from the 24-year-old star's debut LP 'You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)' alongside newbies such as smash hit 'Ordinary' and 'Bloodline' with Jelly Roll.

'You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)' focused on "dealing with grief", 'You’ll Be Alright, Kid' "turns the page with healing, resilience and optimism."

'Bloodline' has already amassed almost three million streams since its release on May 22.

February's 'Ordinary' has secured more than a half a billion streams to date, and spent 11 consecutive weeks at No.1 on the UK chart, marking the longest running No.1 in the UK by a US male solo act in more than 70 years and the joint longest running No.1 of the 2020s, tied with Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’.

On the viral success of the TikTok hit, Warren told Variety: “I am so forever grateful for all the support and will never stop saying thank you.

“I wouldn’t have any of this if it weren’t for my fans, so I am so appreciative.”

Recounting how quickly 'Ordinary' came to fruition, he shared: “We wrote ‘Ordinary’ in December last year, started teasing it in January, and released it in February.

“In the music industry, that’s a crazy fast turnaround, but we did that because we knew immediately how good it was. I’ve never had a song so quickly ‘click’ and I just had to put it out as soon as possible.”

Warren is currently on his 'Cheaper Than Therapy Tour', which takes in cities in Europe and North America, with 15 additional dates recently added in the US.

'You'll Be Alright, Kid' tracklisting:





DISC ONE

Eternity

The Outside

First Time on Earth

Bloodline (with Jelly Roll)

Never Be Far

Ordinary

Everything

Getaway Car

Who I Am

You Can't Stop This





DISC TWO

Burning Down

Catch My Breath

Carry You Home

Troubled Waters

Heaven Without You

Before You Leave Me

Save You a Seat

Chasing Shadows

Yard Sale

You’ll Be Alright, Kid