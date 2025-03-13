Live Review: Move Over Bad Bunny! Trueno shines at London’s Scala as Latin hip-hop’s next global superstar Trueno’s explosive Scala performance showed why he is the future of Latin hip-hop - move over Bad Bunny, el nuevo wave is here... SHARE SHARE Trueno performing at Scala

Trueno turned London’s Scala into a pulsating hub of energy on Tuesday night (11.03.25), bringing the sound of Buenos Aires into the heart of the city.

From the moment Trueno hit the stage it was clear he wasn’t here to simply follow in the footsteps of Latin icons like Bad Bunny. The 23-year-old rapper – who has already carved out his own lane alongside Latin music heavyweights like Bizarrap, Nicki Nicole, and Duki – delivered a set that seamlessly blended trap, hip-hop and reggaeton with the raw intensity of Argentina’s urban underground, weaved in with sharp political activism.

The night was a relentless barrage of thumping bass, rapid-fire verses, and infectious rhythms, as Trueno effortlessly transitioned between his signature gritty style and moments of introspective vulnerability

His lyrics, unflinching in their focus on economic instability, government corruption, and youth frustration, struck a chord with the diverse crowd uniting in solidarity. Fans - both die-hards and newcomers alike - found themselves chanting every word, underscoring that Trueno’s influence isn’t just musical; it’s a movement.

Perhaps the night’s most charged moment came with his performance of “F**K EL POLICE”, the track he remixed with Cypress Hill. The crowd erupted, raising their middle fingers in unison - a symbolic "stick it to the man" moment that mirrored the politically charged message Trueno has made his own. His willingness to challenge authority and speak his truth has been a defining aspect of his career, and that night in London, it was palpable.









Beyond his live shows, Trueno’s rise has been meteoric. In 2023, he made waves with his Tiny Desk performance, stunning both fans and critics alike, and also turned heads at the Coca Cola Music Experience in Spain. His album Bien o Mal (released May 12, 2022) earned him four Gardel Awards, including the prestigious Gardel de Oro, solidifying his place at the forefront of Latin music.

With over 9.5 million followers on Instagram, 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 6 million YouTube subscribers, and nearly two billion views, Trueno is continuing to build his global influence.

Trueno’s performance at Scala was a declaration: the future of Latin urban music belongs to artists like Trueno.



