K-pop girl group aespa reveal dream collaborators - including rapper-of-the-moment Doechii K-pop girl group aespa have revealed their individual dream collaborators.

The 'Supernova' hitmakers have each named an artist they would love to work with in an interview with Billboard.

Ningning: Doechii. I’d just really like to meet her.

Winter: Billie Eilish. She’s so good at expressing her honest feelings through her music.

Karina: Olivia Dean. Whenever I need to find composure, I listen to her.

Giselle: SZA. Her music is so hard to get sick of — and very relatable.

Elsewhere, the girls teased that their AI avatars - which they launched with five years ago - might not be around forever, as they want to hone in on their "human traits".

Giselle said: “We’re not actual AI; we do have days where we don’t feel the best.

“Our storyline can be fun to keep up with, but I want fans to look up to aespa for our human traits, too.”

Ningning told the outlet: "We did start out with our avatar concept, but now we’re also trying really hard to explore different concepts and themes. In the future, there may be moments where the fans don’t see the avatars."

Karina added: "We want aespa to be a really stylish group, not only in fashion and music, but also in terms of versatility and excelling in every genre. I also want all our members to shine individually when we’re together and even when we’re not together."

Aespa have been crowned 2025’s Billboard Women in Music Group of the Year.