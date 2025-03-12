SZA avoids awkward question about Drake turning up to her and Kendrick Lamar's Toronto show SZA dodged a question about her ex Drake turning up to her and his arch-rival Kendrick Lamar's Toronto gig. SHARE SHARE SZA wasn't willing to answer a question about Drake

SZA cleverly avoid a question about Drake potentially showing up to her and and his arch-nemesis Kendrick Lamar's Toronto show.

The 'Saturn' hitmaker - who dated Drake years ago - and her regular collaborator are set to bring their 'Grand National Tour' to Canadian native Drake's birthplace in June.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' the host asked SZA: "Are you worried about that at all?”

To which, she replied: Are you worried?” Kimmel replied: “I’m not worried about it.”

SZA added: “I wouldn’t be either. I think it’s going to be so fun.”

Without naming Drake, Kimmel pressed her: “What if you-know-who shows up to the show in Toronto?"

Dodging the question, she asked: “Who-knows-who?”

Drake previously promised "round two" in his beef with Lamar, who took their feud all the way to the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

K Dot subtly took aim at his arch-nemesis and performed a censored version of his record-breaking Drake diss track 'Not Like Us' at the sporting spectacle and brought out SZA as a special guest to perform their hits 'All the Lights' and 'Luther'.

When he announced his Super Bowl gig, Lamar said: "You know there's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos."

Drake and Lamar's ongoing feud escalated last year with the latter's shock verse on Future and Metro Boomin's track 'Like That'. Then followed 'Not Like Us', which he brands Drake a “certified pedophile”, an allegation he has denied.

Drake also fired back on a series of tracks 'Push Ups' and 'The Heart Part 6', the latter of which was a direct reaction to 'Not Like Us'.