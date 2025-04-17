Zak Starkey 'surprised and saddened' over The Who departure Zak Starkey is "surprised and saddened" about his departure from The Who after almost 30 years as the band's drummer. SHARE SHARE Zak Starkey 'surprised and saddened' over The Who departure

Zak Starkey has been left "surprised and saddened" by the news he is no longer in The Who.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend announced on Wednesday (16.04.25) that after almost three decades, the 59-year-old drummer - who is the son of Beatle Sir Ringo Starr - will no longer be a part of their live lineup.

The news followed the legendary rock 'n' roll group's two Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall last month.

Starkey has been left blindsided by the news and insisted it had been "the biggest honour" to fill in for the late great Keith Moon.

He told Rolling Stone and other media "I’m very proud of my near thirty years with The Who. Filling the shoes of my Godfather, ‘uncle Keith’ has been the biggest honour and I remain their biggest fan. They’ve been like family to me. In January, I suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in my right bass drum calf. This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running.

"After playing those songs with the band for so many decades, I’m surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do? I plan to take some much needed time off with my family, and focus on the release of Domino Bones by Mantra Of The Cosmos with Noel Gallagher in May and finishing my autobiography written solely by me. Twenty-nine years at any job is a good old run, and I wish them the best.”

A spokesperson for the 'Pinball Wizard' group had said: "The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

According to reports, during The Who's London show on March 30, Roger stopped the performance multiple times and complained he was unable to hear over the sound of Zak's drumming.

Halting the concert during the final track, 'The Song Is Over', the 81-year-old rocker told the audience: "To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t. All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry guys."