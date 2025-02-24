Music royalty Mariah Carey set to headline King Charles' Royal Sandringham Estate Mariah Carey will perform as part of the Heritage Live series at Sandringham this summer. SHARE SHARE Mariah Carey has been added to the Heritage Live series at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

Music royalty Mariah Carey is set headline King Charles' Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk this summer.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker will top the bill on Friday, August 15, as part of the Heritage Live series, and be joined by special guests including Nile Rodgers and CHIC and '90s girl group Eternal.

To secure tickets, fans must pre-register here. Pre-sale access for registered customers begins at 9am on March 5.

Giles Cooper of Heritage Live Festivals commented: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring one of the greatest pop artists of all-time to the Royal Sandringham Estate for an exclusive UK headline show. Mariah Carey is an award-winner, a record-breaker, and an absolute global icon – this show will be historic.

Mariah’s live show is second to none and with such a catalogue of huge hit singles, it’s going to be an incredible occasion. It will most definitely be an ‘I was there’ event that will live in all of our memories forever.”

The pop diva joins Stereophonics, who will play Sandringham on Saturday, August 16, and an exclusive show by Michael Bublé on Sunday, August 17.

Mariah was recently unveiled as a headliner for Brighton and Hove Pride.

The annual LGBTQ+ extravaganza’s Pride on the Park event is returning to Preston Park in the UK’s queer capital this summer, with the global superstar confirmed to top the bill on Saturday, August 2.

Previous Pride headliners include Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Girls Aloud.