LE SSERAFIM hint at UK leg of Easy Crazy Hot Tour LE SSERAFIM have addressed whether they are planning a UK leg of their 'Easy Crazy Hot Tour'. SHARE SHARE LE SSERAFIM have hinted at a UK leg of their 'Easy Crazy Hot Tour'

LE SSERAFIM have hinted at adding a UK leg to their ‘Easy Crazy Hot Tour'.

The K-pop girl group - comprising Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae - will play 17 shows across Asia this summer.

The Asia leg of the tour will kick off with back-to-back concerts in Incheon, South Korea, on April 19 and April 20.

The group will hit 10 cities in Asia, stopping at Japan from May to June, Taiwan and China in July, and the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore in August.

A North American tour is scheduled for September.

And the girls have said they are keen to see their UK Fearnots in the flesh.

In an interview with NME about their new mini-album 'Hot', which is out now, Yunjin teased: "Hopefully, a UK leg will also be added, you never know."

Chaewon said: “We really, really want to meet our UK Fearnots.“Just call us, and we’re ready to see them anytime.”

The name of the tour comes from the titles of three of LE SSERAFIM’s five mini-albums - ‘Easy’ and ‘Crazy’, which came out in 2024, and ‘Hot’.

One of the big themes on 'Hot' is love and passion.

Yunjin said: “Now, at this point, we’ve received so much love from our [fanbase] Fearnots and from the people we work with and each other, so it came really naturally to want to talk about love. At this point in our career, we [also] wanted to talk about something that everybody could relate to and what can people relate to more than love?”





LE SSERAFIM ‘Easy Crazy Hot’ tour dates:

April 19 - Incheon, South Korea

April 20 - Incheon, South Korea

May 06 - Nagoya, Japan

May 07 - Nagoya, Japan

May 13 - Osaka, Japan

May 14 - Osaka, Japan

June 07 - Kitakyushu, Japan

June 08 - Kitakyushu, Japan

June 12 - Saitama, Japan

June 14 - Saitama, Japan

June 15 - Saitama, Japan

July 19 - Taipei, Taiwan

July 25 - Hong Kong, China

Aug 02 - Manila, the Philippines

Aug 09 - Bangkok, Thailand

Aug 10 - Bangkok, Thailand

Aug 16 - Singapore, Singapore





SEPTEMBER 2025

North America TBC



