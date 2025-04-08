Watch: J-hope makes history as first South Korean male artist to headline stadium show in North America J-hope made history as the first South Korean male artist to headline a stadium show in North America when he played two nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on April 4 and 6. SHARE SHARE

J-hope brought his first-ever solo world tour, ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE', to Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6.

He became the first South Korean male artist to headline a stadium show in North America.

Miguel was a special guest, joining the BTS member for their collaboration 'Sweet Dreams'.

He kicked off the North American leg of the tour on March 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. At the show, fans were treated to the debut performance of his recent single, 'MONA LISA'.

J-hope has also played Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

After concluding the North American leg, he will continue his tour in Asia until June.