J-hope's new Mona Lisa music video ramps up views J-hope is back with the infectious new tune, 'Mona Lisa'. SHARE SHARE J-hope is back with a new song about what makes girls 'pretty', 'Mona Lisa'

J-hope has released his latest solo single, 'Mona Lisa'.

The K-pop idol is back with a catchy new earworm on which he spills how he likes his "girls".

The music video dropped just hours ago and has already well crossed the million views mark. Check it out below:

The BTS star's agency BigHit Music said of the track: "Through 'Mona Lisa', J-Hope will sing about how our beauty that attracts others lies not in our appearance but within ourselves."

It was described as "a hip-hop/R'n'B love song and a tribute to celebrating one’s unique beauty."

'Mona Lisa' received its live debut at J-hope's pair of Brooklyn 'Hope On The Stage' shows last week.

It follows the hugely popular 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel.

J-hope had teased fans during a recent Weverse livestream that more new tunes were on the way.

He said: “Interestingly, all three songs will have different styles.

“While working on a new album, I wondered what kind of music you would enjoy, and the answer was simply ‘good music’.”

Adding that they “are shaping the direction of his musical journey" as he works on a new solo album to follow 2022's 'Jack in the Box'.

J-hope also recently teamed up with Pharrell Williams and Don Toliver on ‘LV Bag’.

Meanwhile, J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour, 'Hope On The Stage' will see him make history as the first male solo Korean artist to headline a stadium concert in North America when he brings the jaunt to Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in April.

J-hope released the EP ‘Hope on the Street Vol. 1’ last year, which featured his BTS bandmate Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, Bad Bunny and Nile Rodgers.







