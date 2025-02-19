Sabrina Carpenter adds second date at BST Hyde Park after Hugh Jackman pulled out Sabrina Carpenter will now play two consecutive nights at American Express presents BST Hyde Park. SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter is now playing two nights at American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Sabrina Carpenter will headline a second night at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 6.

After swiftly selling out the first night (July 5), an additional date has been added and will see the 'Please Please Please' hitmaker joined by special guests including Clairo and Olivia Dean.

More names will be added in due course.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT on Monday (24.02.25).

Sabrina's second gig replaces Hugh Jackman - who was forced to cancel his concert at BST on July 6 due to a "conflict" in his schedule.

The 'Greatest Showman' star said in a statement: "Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th.

"This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much."

Other artists announced to be headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park include Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, and Jeff Lynne's ELO.

Last year, SZA, Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kids brought the masses to the Royal Park.

Check out the highlights from Shania's dazzling set here.



