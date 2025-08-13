'She’s almost too popular to have to be nice': Shania Twain praises Sabrina Carpenter Shania Twain had nothing but good things to say about Sabrina Carpenter in an interview with EtalkCTV. SHARE SHARE Shania Twain sang Sabrina Carpenter's praises after the pair performed together

Shania Twain has praised Sabrina Carpenter for her “nice” personality despite her massive popularity.

Speaking to EtalkCTV, Shania reflected on her experience with Sabrina Carpenter after collaborating on a rendition of Santa Baby for her 2024 festive Netflix show A Nonsense Christmas.

The musician said: “She’s almost too popular to have to be nice. But she’s nice anyway, and I really love that about her. And she’s super talented, you know? We were singing and doing rehearsals, and she’s just got this beautiful voice, she can sing anything. And she’s a great actress, she takes her career very seriously.”

Shania also commented on Sabrina covering her 1998 hit That Don't Impress Me Much on her Short n’ Sweet tour stop in Toronto.

She said: “It’s just a huge compliment. I mean she is such a talented person."

