From The Darkness' Justin Hawkins to KISS' Gene Simmons, these stars are featured on The Stylistics' brand-new album

The Stylistics have shared their first album in almost 20 years, 'Falling In Love With My Girl'.

The '70s soul legends - who are behind the hits 'Stop, Look, Listen', 'You Are Everything', 'Betcha by Golly, Wow', 'I'm Stone in Love with You', 'Break Up to Make Up' and 'You Make Me Feel Brand New' - joined forces with an eclectic mix of rock, soul and pop legends on the star-studded LP, including Shania Twain on ‘Yes, I Will’.

Airrion Love from The Stylistics said: “I fell in love with Shania Twain the first time I heard ‘You’re Still the One’ - a great song that I still love. When we heard there might be a chance to do something with her we said, ‘Hell yeah!’”

The 21-track collection by the iconic group – completed by Herb Murrell and Jason Sharp - also features the likes of Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, KISS' Gene Simmons, and The Darkness' Justin Hawkins.

Plus, The Elton John Band (including Nigel Olsson and Davey Johnstone), Bill Champlin of Chicago, Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top, Tower of Power, Ray Parker, Jr., Jay Graydon, The Real Thing, and Carly Paoli.

Other than The Stylistics, funky horn section Tower of Power make the biggest contribution, appearing on the tracks ‘Don’t Leave Me Here’, ‘Rock and a Heartbeat’, and ‘I Could Never Leave Her’.

‘Falling In Love With My Girl’ marks their first studio effort since 2008’s ‘That Same Way’.

Listen to ‘Falling In Love With My Girl’ here.

Meanwhile, The Stylistics are set to hit the road on a 23-date tour across the UK, kicking off at Cardiff New Theatre on November 2.

The tour will wrap at the Grade II-listed Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on November 29.





The Stylistics 2025 tour dates:

Sunday, November 2 – Cardiff New Theatre

Monday, November 3 – Bristol Beacon

Tuesday, November 4 – Bury St Edmunds Apex

Wednesday, November 5 – Stockport Plaza

Friday, November 7 – Bournemouth Pavilion

Saturday, November 8 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sunday, November 9 – Llandudno Venue Cymru

Monday, November 10 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wednesday, November 12 – Oxford New Theatre

Thursday, November 13 – Torquay Princess Theatre

Friday, November 14 – Stevenage Leisure Centre

Sunday, November 16 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Monday, November 17 – Wimbledon Theatre

Tuesday, November 18 – Eastbourne Congress

Wednesday, November 19 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday, November 20 – Eastleigh Concorde

Saturday, November 22 – Portsmouth Guildhall

Sunday, November 23 – Basingstoke Anvil

Monday, November 24 –Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

Wednesday, November 26 – Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Thursday, November 27 – Warwick Arts Centre

Friday, November 28 – Harrogate Convention Centre

Saturday, November 29 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall