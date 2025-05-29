SEVENTEEN tease future solo and group projects as members prepare for military service SEVENTEEN are speaking out on their future as several band members prepare for military service. SHARE SHARE SEVENTEEN want to experiment solo to make the boy band even 'better'

SEVENTEEN say they are "ready to blaze a new trail" as they tease future solo and group projects.

The K-pop boy band - comprising S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino - have spoken out on their future as a band as nine of the 13 members face mandatory military service, with Jeonghan and Wonwoo already enlisted.

Fans can expect "a lot of projects" from the SEVENTEEN - who have just dropped the album 'Happy Burstday' to mark their 10th anniversary - as they plan to showcase "more of our individualities" with solo work before they reunite following the conclusion of their service.

Hoshi told The Hollywood Reporter: “This is something that has been inevitable for us all along. We have been prepared. We have a lot of projects that we have discussed with [HYBE] very thoroughly up until now.

“We are ready to reinvent ourselves."

S.Coups said: “We are standing at a new starting line, preparing for a new path ahead and ready to blaze a new trail.

“Most of the members are going to enlist in the military soon. Up until now, we’ve mostly focused on our group promotions.”

Hoshi added: “We would like to show more of our individualities, each of the members’ personalities and capabilities, so that when the time comes and we get back together again as a group, we‘ll be able to showcase ourselves as a better Seventeen."

Of the 13 members, S.Coups doesn't have to enlist due to an ACL injury, The8 and Jun are Chinese nationals, and Joshua is American.

The group also noted: “It can also be a great time for members who have been mentally or physically exhausted to recharge themselves."



