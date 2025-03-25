SEVENTEEN releasing brand new album to mark a decade as a band All 13 members of SEVENTEEN have contributed to their new album. SHARE SHARE SEVENTEEN are releasing a brand new album to mark a decade as a band

SEVENTEEN are reuniting for a new album to mark their 10th anniversary.

The K-pop boy band - comprising S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino - will release the collection on May 26, 2025, the date they made their debut a decade ago, Star News reports.

SEVENTEEN's last studio album was 2022’s ‘Face the Sun’.

No further details, including the LP's title, are known at this time, however, the group's label Pledis Entertainment confirmed all 13 members were involved in the creation.

Despite some members' military enlistment, they all were able to be involved in the poignant project.

In January, SEVENTEEN hosted their two-day 2025 SVT 9th fan event, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND, at Incheon Munhak Stadium in South Korea, where their fans (nicknamed CARATs) were treated to special performances and the band interacted with their loyal followers.

They have more fan events coming up in Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka on April 24, 26, and 27, and at Saitama Super Arena on May 10 and 11, 2025.

Last summer, SEVENTEEN become the first-ever K-pop band to play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

At the time, S. Coups told the BBC that playing the main stage at the world-famous festival came with a "great sense of responsibility".