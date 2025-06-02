SEVENTEEN found first Glastonbury set 'surreal and deeply humbling' SEVENTEEN have reflected on making history at Glastonbury and how mind-blowing that people from the other side of the world connect with their music. SHARE SHARE SEVENTEEN found it 'surreal' performing at Glastonbury

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu says the band's first-ever Glastonbury set felt "surreal and deeply humbling".

The South Korean boy band - comprising S.Coup, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino – made history as the first-ever K-pop band to play the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous music extravaganza in England in 2024.

And while reflecting on their top 10 achievements as a group, Mingyu told GRAMMY.com of playing Glasto: "What I remember most is how incredible the crowd's reaction was. Seeing people on the other side of the world listening, singing along and enjoying with us — when all we were doing was simply sharing the music and performances we love — felt surreal and deeply humbling. When everyone sang our songs and danced with us, I felt this overwhelming joy.

"Especially during 'Very Nice', jumping off the stage and joining the crowd — that moment was just pure fun. I'll keep doing my best to become an artist CARATs around the world can continue to be proud of."





The record-breaking band - who marked their 10th anniversary with the album 'Happy Burstday' in May - want be a "lasting, positive influence" to themselves, their loyal fans (CARATs) and everyone else in between.

On smashing the record for the highest first-week sales for a K-pop act with 2023's 'Seventeenth Heaven', The 8 said: "It was hard to believe we had set a new record in K-pop history. Whenever we reach milestones like this, it reminds me of how much I want to be a lasting, positive influence — for our members, CARATs, and the wider public. I'm sure the other members feel the same. As artists, we want to keep evolving and creating stages that are even more dynamic and meaningful."