Seventeen's new album features Timbaland and Pharrell-produced track Seventeen have revealed the song titles for their 16-track LP 'Happy Burstday'. SHARE SHARE Seventeen have unveiled the tracklisting for their forthcoming LP 'Happy Burstday'

Seventeen's upcoming album, 'Happy Burstday', sees them team up with Pharrell and Timbaland.

The K-pop boy band - comprising S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino - will release the collection on May 26, 2025, the date they made their debut a decade ago, and it will see them "reinvent themselves" as a "new Seventeen".

The eight members have each recorded a solo song for the record.

The8's is called 'Skyfall', JOSHUA's is 'Fortunate Change', Wonwoo's is '99.9%'. Seungkwan's is titled 'Raindrops', Hoshi's is called 'Damage', Mingyu's is 'Shake It Off', DK's is 'Happy Virus', Vernon's is 'Shining Star', DINO's is 'Trigger', and S.Coups' is named 'Jungle'.

There are also three Korean titled solo tracks; Woozi's translates to 'Fate', Jun's means 'Gemini', and Jeonghan's is 'Chance'.

As well as the three full-band tracks, 'HBD', 'Thunder' and 'Bad Influence', Pharrell Williams produced 'Bad Influence" and Timbaland features on Hoshi's track 'Damage'.





A promo for the record featured a giant black envelope in a subway station teasing a “new tour,” plus a “new unit single album” and “new SEVENTEEN content".

A press release further teased: “HAPPY BURSTDAY blends the words ‘birthday’ and ‘burst’ to express the explosive energy of SEVENTEEN’s rebirth, capturing their desire to reinvent themselves as a ‘new SEVENTEEN’ and embrace a fearless new era beyond a decade.”

SEVENTEEN's last studio album was 2022’s ‘Face the Sun’.

Despite some members' military enlistment, the whole band was involved in the poignant project.



