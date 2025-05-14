Hot rock band Keo drop second single, Thorn Irish rockers Keo are back with a breakup banger in 'Thorn'. SHARE SHARE Hot new rock band Keo have released their second single, 'Thorn'

Hot new rock band Keo have released their second single, 'Thorn'.

Recently signed by AWAL - home to Little Simz, Jungle, Djo, Nothing But Thieves, and many more - the Irish group have followed up viral debut single 'I Lied, Amber' with another slice of shoegaze heaven.

Frontman Finn Keogh said of the song: “Thorn’ is a breakup song - the original name was literally ‘Hate’, which I think says it all.

“It’s about that period straight after a relationship ends when it’s completely consuming. You start seeing someone’s true colours and feel like you wasted years of your life on them, they weren’t who you thought they were.”

Their debut EP, 'Siren', will land on June 19.

It's "a coming-of-age collection that threads together themes of recovery, obsession, and identity through Finn’s distinctively urgent lens. Written over 18 months, it offers a gripping portrait of a young songwriter mid-transformation; exploring the allure of self-destruction, the weight of perfectionism, and the unexpected freedom found in collaboration."

Contact Music recently caught Keo live at Liverpool Sound City 2025.

@contactmusic @Keo performing ‘I Lied, Amber’ at EBGBS as part of Liverpool Sound City Hit the link in bio or head to contactmusic.com to check out the hottest talent at Liverpool Sound City 2025 #keo #ILiedAmber #LiverpoolSoundCity Photo: ©️ Maeve W ♬ original sound - Contact Music

Here's what our reporter Ben Jolley had to say: "One of the buzziest new bands to play this year’s festival, alt-rockers Keo justify the hype they’ve built on TikTok with a set that’s full of unreleased material. Fresh from selling out their debut headline tour within minutes, the band of brothers and mates perform to a packed EBGBS basement crowd, many of whom hold their phones aloft recording every moment. Viral hit ‘I Lied, Amber’ is the highlight: a powerful debut statement, it combines raw, powerhouse vocals with complex layers of shoegaze-y guitars, a pummeling rhythm section and a huge chorus. But the London-based band of brothers and their mates - who recently supported Nieve Ella on her European tour - have got plenty of anthems-in-waiting in their arsenal. They sound great and the frontman has a real presence about him."

Stream 'Thorn' now on all major streaming platforms.







