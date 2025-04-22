SEVENTEEN to 'reinvent themselves' on fifth album, Happy Burstday SEVENTEEN are gearing up for a "rebirth" with new album 'Happy Burstday'. SHARE SHARE SEVENTEEN are releasing a brand new album to mark a decade as a band

SEVENTEEN have announced their fifth studio album, 'Happy Burstday'.

The K-pop boy band - comprising S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino - will release the collection on May 26, 2025, the date they made their debut a decade ago, and will see them "reinvent themselves as a "new Seventeen".

A promo for the record featured a giant black envelope in a subway station teasing a “new tour,” plus a “new unit single album” and “new SEVENTEEN content".

A press release further teased: “HAPPY BURSTDAY blends the words ‘birthday’ and ‘burst’ to express the explosive energy of SEVENTEEN’s rebirth, capturing their desire to reinvent themselves as a ‘new SEVENTEEN’ and embrace a fearless new era beyond a decade.”

SEVENTEEN's last studio album was 2022’s ‘Face the Sun’.

Despite some members' military enlistment, the whole band was involved in the poignant project.

In January, SEVENTEEN hosted their two-day 2025 SVT 9th fan event, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND, at Incheon Munhak Stadium in South Korea, where their fans (nicknamed CARATs) were treated to special performances and the band interacted with their loyal followers.

They have more fan events coming up in Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka on April 24, 26, and 27, and at Saitama Super Arena on May 10 and 11, 2025.

Last summer, SEVENTEEN become the first-ever K-pop band to play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

At the time, S. Coups told the BBC that playing the main stage at the world-famous festival came with a "great sense of responsibility".