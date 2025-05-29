London Grammar's Dot Major and DJ ABSOLUTE. form new duo, NIGHT manoeuvres NIGHT manoeuvres have released their debut single, 'Genesis'. SHARE SHARE NIGHT manoeuvres is the new duo from London Grammar's Dot Major and DJ ABSOLUTE.

London Grammar's Dot Major and DJ/producer ABSOLUTE. have formed the new duo NIGHT manoeuvres.

The multi-instrumentalist - best known as a member of the indie-pop trio - has joined forces with the acclaimed electronic artist on the new project, whose debut single, ‘Genesis’, is out now.

The pair were introduced by mutual friend DJ Boring and they bonded over their "shared love for analog production and UK underground sounds, spanning bass/dubstep, left-field techno and house."

NIGHT manoeuvres said in a statement: “We knew the first time we met that our second meeting would be at the studio. What we didn’t know was the immediate trust and openness there, which would take us on a musical journey to a realm neither of us had discovered before. Worlds of light and dark came together to create the start of something we’d never imagined.”

Their first single follows their debut performance at the British Museum in London and will follow it up with an in-store at Phonica Records on June 19.

Night manoeuvres will then make their live debut at Flow Festival in Helsinki, with more live dates to be announced.

A press release also notes that: "More music will follow very soon."

Meanwhile, London Grammar will plays a number of festival shows this summer, including headlining the inaugural LIDO Festival in London on June 15.