Johnny Marr announces new 22-track live album due September 19 Johnny Marr is releasing a 22-track live album from his London Spirit Power Tour show. SHARE SHARE Johnny Marr will release Look Out Live! on September 19

Johnny Marr is set to release the live album Look Out Live! on September 19.

Recorded at the former Smiths guitarist's sold-out 2024 headline show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, the 22-track LP captures all the intensity, finesse and flair of Marr’s Spirit Power Tour, which celebrated a decade of solo hits.

The dreamy setlist boasted live favourites Hi Hello, Easy Money, and Somewhere alongside Smiths classics such as This Charming Man, How Soon Is Now? and Bigmouth Strikes Again. Marr also included a blistering cover of Iggy Pop’s The Passenger and two standout duets with Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant: Rebel Rebel and Getting Away With It - a nod to their debut collaboration on Electronic’s 1989 breakthrough single.

Both of the tracks with Tennant are available to stream now.

Recently, Marr linked up with Franz Ferdinand on the new single Build It Up, and staged a surprise reunion with The The’s Matt Johnson at the Forever Now Festival.

Look Out Live! will be available across multiple formats including Limited Edition Orange Double Vinyl (previously exclusive to indie stores via Record Store Day), Black Double Vinyl, Limited Edition 2CD and digital. While the vinyl editions include 18 tracks, the CD and digital versions feature 22.

Fans can catch the man in person, with a North American and European tour kicking off this September. Full tour dates can be found on www.johnnymarr.com.





Look Out Live! Track List:

1. Sensory Street

2. Panic

3. Generate! Generate!

4. Spirit Power and Soul

5. This Charming Man

6. Somewhere

7. Walk Into The Sea

8. The Answer

9. Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want

10. Armatopia

11. Get The Message

12. Hi Hello

13. How Soon Is Now?

14. Easy Money

15. Rebel Rebel (Ft. Neil Tennant)

16. Getting Away With It (Ft. Neil Tennant)

17. You Just Haven't Earned It Yet, Baby

18. There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

19. The Passenger