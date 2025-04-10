Pulp announce first new album in 24 years and new single Spike Island The Britpop icons released a new single and announced they will release a new album, ‘More’, their first album since 2001. SHARE SHARE Pulp are releasing a new album

Pulp have announced their first album in 24 years.

The 'Babies' hitmakers - who were instrumental in the Britpop scene of the 1990s - will bring out 'More', their first LP since '2001's 'We Love Life', on 6 June.

On BBC Radio 6 Music on Thursday (10.04.25) morning, frontman Jarvis Cocker said: "[Playing live] was a big influence on it — that we played and the songs came back to life.”

Jarvis elaborated in a statement on Instagram: "This is the first Pulp album since We Love Life in 2001. Yes: the first Pulp album for almost 24 years. How did that happen?⁠

"Well: when we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called 'Hymn of the North' during soundchecks and eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena. This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024.”

The frontman added ‘More’ took only three weeks to record, the quickest the band has ever recorded an album.

As a preview from the album, the group have dropped single 'Spike Island', which references The Stone Roses’ legendary 1990 concert at the site of a toxic waste dump in Cheshire, which was widely regarded as the birth of Britpop.

The album is also Pulp’s first since their bassist Steve Mackey died at age 56 in 2023, and the band dedicated it to him.

Jarvis continued: ⁠"We hope you enjoy the music.

"It was written and performed by four human beings from the North of England, aided and abetted by five other human beings from various locations in the British Isles. No A.I. was involved during the process.”

"This album is dedicated to Steve Mackey.⁠

⁠"This is the best that we can do.⁠

⁠"Thanks for listening."

Pulp will embark on a UK arena tour this June, including stops in London, Dublin, Birmingham, and Manchester.