SZA reveals 'generous' Beyoncé hasn't asked for publishing payments for SOS yet SZA is speaking out on how "generous" Beyoncé is. SHARE SHARE SZA was too starstuck to speak to Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys

SZA says "generous" Beyoncé is yet to request half of the publishing royalties she is due from 'SOS'.

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker used an interpolation of Beyoncé’s song 'Listen' from the blockbuster musical film 'Dreamgirls' on the title track from her 2022 LP 'SOS'.

And commenting on someone's social media post this week (28.04.25) about how kind-hearted the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker is, SZA wrote: "I literally owe her half my publishing off interpolation alone on SOS and she never pressed me lmao a GENEROUS QUEEN."

SZA previously revealed she was too nervous to speak to Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys.

She admitted: "I was scared to go over to Beyoncé. I can't speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don't want to bother her. She looked so peaceful and beautiful."

She also hailed Beyoncé as a "masterclass on poise, grace, artistry, beauty, and kindness."

Although she was too starstruck to meet her idol, Beyoncé and flowers and a special note sent to SZA to congratulate her on winning three awards for Best Progressive R&B Album ('SOS'), Best R&B Song ('Snooze'), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ('Ghost In The Machine' with Phoebe Bridgers).



















