Good Charlotte tease first album in 7 years Good Charlotte are set to return with their first album since 2018 on August 8. SHARE SHARE Good Charlotte are gearing up to release a brand new album on August 8

Good Charlotte are teasing their return with their first album in seven years, Motel Du Cap.

The pop punk veterans - twins Benji and Joel Madden, Paul Thomas, Billy Martin and Dean Butterworth - sent fans guessing news was on the way with a billboard and a video preview about Motel Du Cap.

The caption on social media read: “Waldorf’s best kept historical landmark since 1996. Come stay with us and bask in the beautiful Maryland sunshine! Book your reservation at goodcharlotte.com.”

Good Charlotte hail from Waldorf, Maryland.

Motel Du Cap is due for release on August 8.

Although they haven't released a full-length studio effort since 2018’s Generation Rx, the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous rockers put out the standalone track Last December in 2020.

The song was released to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of their 2000 self-titled debut album.

Meanwhile, Benji previously compared the band to an "extremely valuable vintage car" that he takes "meticulous care of".

He said: “Good Charlotte is an extremely beautiful, extremely valuable vintage car that I take meticulous care of, that I like driving on the weekends and that I’m very proud of. Old cars run forever if you take care of them.”

His sibling added: “And you don’t let people put s*** on it, you don’t let people mistreat it and the more you shine it up, the more people look at it and the more valuable it becomes."